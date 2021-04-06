We recently had an experience with Calvert County EMS which is a textbook example of why the cost cutting mentality should not be applied to medical care.
One of us is a nurse with 20 years experience in geriatric care, most of it in Calvert County, while the other of us is a 33-year political activist with the movement founded by Lyndon LaRouche and who has been privy to many discussions with qualified professionals on the immorality of applying monetarist criteria to medical care. On a Friday last month, we had to send an aging parent, suffering from dementia, to Calvert Hospital after she had fallen on the street the day before. She was in so much pain that she could barely move and there was no way we would even be able to get her out the door ourselves.
The ambulance crew that responded, Solomons Ambulance No. 39, rather than showing compassion for the patient, came in with the attitude that their job was not to take her to the hospital but to convince her that she didn’t want to go to the hospital. They relented when they finally accepted that because of her dementia, she was not capable of making decisions about her own care.
The nurse among us has observed this behavior from ambulance volunteers, and challenged it on behalf of the patient many times over the past several years. We know of at least one case where the patient died after the ambulance crew refused transport and a second where the patient ended up at a hospital in Washington with an acute condition.
This is a behavior that should be considered completely unacceptable. Ambulance attendants are not qualified physicians and therefore should not be acting as gate keepers for the hospital system. Allowing them to do so in fact puts at risk the lives of our most vulnerable citizens, those who need the most protection because they have the least ability to take care of themselves. Subjecting care decisions about them to monetarist criteria, which has been happening over the past two decades, is a crime.
Dr. Leo Alexander, who was an American advisor to the Nazi doctor trials, wrote in 1949: “Whatever proportions these crimes finally assumed, it became evident to all who investigated them that they had started from small beginnings. The beginnings at first were merely a subtle shift in emphasis in basic attitude, basic in the euthanasia movement, that there is such a thing as life not worthy to be lived.”
In other words, is a person useful to society, or not? If not, don’t worry about why, or what could be done. Just get him or her out of the way.
This attitude, which today is the product of the cost-cutting mentality of Obamacare and the profit motive of health insurance companies and the financier interests who control them, has now filtered down to the lowest levels of health care. If we as a society don’t confront and condemn this attitude and replace it with compassion for each and every human individual, regardless of age or infirmity, then we will show, as Mr. LaRouche often warned could happen, that we don’t have the moral fitness to survive.