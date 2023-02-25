From “DTR” moments to proposals, many people enter into a new phase of a relationship after Valentine’s Day. But if your dog or cat isn’t getting along with your love interest, remember that humans aren’t the only ones who experience love, as well as feelings like jealousy and resentment when the human in the home — their home — starts paying less attention to them.

Bella and Buddy may resort to desperate measures to convey their hurt feelings and get your attention, including growling at the interloper, chewing your shoes, or even urinating on your bed. (A sudden change in “bathroom” habits can also indicate a medical emergency, so if this happens, get your animal to the vet, stat.)