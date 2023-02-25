From “DTR” moments to proposals, many people enter into a new phase of a relationship after Valentine’s Day. But if your dog or cat isn’t getting along with your love interest, remember that humans aren’t the only ones who experience love, as well as feelings like jealousy and resentment when the human in the home — their home — starts paying less attention to them.
Bella and Buddy may resort to desperate measures to convey their hurt feelings and get your attention, including growling at the interloper, chewing your shoes, or even urinating on your bed. (A sudden change in “bathroom” habits can also indicate a medical emergency, so if this happens, get your animal to the vet, stat.)
Never punish animals for missing you. Never banish them from your bed, crate them, or relegate them to the basement when Ms. or Mr. Right comes calling. Always reassure them that no one could ever take their place by giving them lots of undivided attention as well as praising and stroking them in front of your human. Your new lover or significant other can raise their standing with your animal companions by walking your dog, playing with your cat, or offering them a great toy or treats.
Oh, and if your new love disrespects your true love with a harsh word or a shove off the couch, it’s time to break up. For more tips, see my books “250 Vital Things Your Cat Wants You to Know” and “Let’s Have a Dog Party!”
Ingrid Newkirk, Washington, D.C.
The writer is president for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).