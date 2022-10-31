Medicare’s open enrollment period has officially begun and continues through Dec 7.
Medicare Advantage, simply put, is private health insurance with the Medicare name on it. Projections indicate that by next year, more than half of Medicare beneficiaries will have enrolled in Medicare Advantage, putting the care of millions under the control of for-profit-seeking, price-gauging, private corporations and emboldening those who seek to hand our public programs over to the private sector entirely.
Lets look at some data for proof.
Medicare Advantage private insurers have been accused of exploiting the program to extract millions of dollars from taxpayers while denying care and prescriptions to their beneficiaries. This is how they make such huge profits, pay their CEOs astronomical salaries and make their shareholders wealthy. There isn’t a week that goes by where one of my Medicare Advantage patients gets denied care or a simple generic medication. Also, eight out of the 10 largest Medicare Advantage insurers submitted inflated bills to the federal government and four of the five largest have faced federal lawsuits for over-billing that have crossed the line into fraud. In addition, $20 billion in over payments in 2020 alone went to these programs from the federal government (your tax dollars).
Though Medicare Advantage oftentimes has less expensive premiums, Medicare Advantage is only able to offer low premiums and out-of-pocket caps by inappropriate delaying or denying care (tens of millions of denials every year), producing higher out-of-pocket costs and hence discouraging the sickest patients from enrolling.
Medicare Advantage might allow seniors to choose their health plan, but it restricts the much more crucial choice you have of a doctor and/or hospital, restricting medications and requiring prior authorizations which are frequently denied. By restricting care through pre-authorizations, referral requirements and limited networks, insurers keep their costs lower and are allowed to keep a portion of the difference as profit — a hefty profit (Medicare Advantage spends approximately 18% on administrative costs and Medicare spends approximately 1-2%).
Remember this, the majority of your lifetime medical expenses occur in the last three years of life. This means if you have Medicare Advantage, you are at risk of going bankrupt or going into foreclosure due to the denial of care. Folks, you don’t get health insurance for now, you get it for later to make sure you don’t place a burden on your lifetime savings and/or family members. So as long as we allow private, profit-seeking, price-gauging health insurers to control our health, they will deny us care, stick us with exorbitant costs and keep the lion’s share for themselves.
Under traditional Medicare, the federal government pays directly for the health care of seniors and adults with disabilities. Beneficiaries generally pay monthly premiums and need to meet a deductible. Patients have access to a wide range of doctors and hospitals across the U.S. and can see any doctor or go to any hospital that accepts Medicare (which is most of them).
Bottom line — please make sure you are on traditional Medicare and use Medi-Gap if you want supplemental insurance to limit out-of-pocket costs. Look at your Medicare card. If there is a private health insurer on your card (United Health, Aetna, CareFirst), you are not on traditional Medicare and are at risk of being denied care.
Dr. Richard Cook, Hughesville
The writer is president of the Charles County Medical Society.