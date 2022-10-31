Medicare’s open enrollment period has officially begun and continues through Dec 7.

Medicare Advantage, simply put, is private health insurance with the Medicare name on it. Projections indicate that by next year, more than half of Medicare beneficiaries will have enrolled in Medicare Advantage, putting the care of millions under the control of for-profit-seeking, price-gauging, private corporations and emboldening those who seek to hand our public programs over to the private sector entirely. 