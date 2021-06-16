There has been quite a bit of discussion about adding electric vehicle charging stations around the country. This action is supposedly to help with climate change.
It seems weird to trade one type of fossil fuel such as gasoline for other types that power the electrical grid such as coal and natural gas. However, there are numerous problems with this issue especially with government officials and climate advocates ignoring the 1,000-pound gorilla in the room. The fact is that the electrical grid is old and inefficient. It is time to modernize America’s electrical grid.
The alarm bells about the state of the electrical power grid were sounded by the Pry Commission in the mid 2000s. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 60% of distribution lines have surpassed their 50-year life span. Electricity generation, transmission lines, transformers and distribution systems have not kept up with modernization.
Since 2000, major power outages in New York, California and Texas have highlighted this vulnerability. Experts have estimated that if the power grid was out for a year, up to 90% of the United States’ population would die off.
American society relies heavily on the grid for its modern lifestyle for activities such as banking, medical devices, e-commerce and clean water. Those that survive would be thrust back to using 19th century technology without the knowledge to do so. The time for electrical companies and the individual state governments to act is now.
The electrical grid needs to be protected against hazardous weather and man-made events. The physical structure of the grid needs to be upgraded to withstand powerful Category 5 hurricanes. This can be done by using sturdier materials or burying more electrical lines.
Companies need to improve their cybersecurity infrastructure to prevent the numerous cyberattacks that occur. The grid needs to be hardened against an electromagnetic pulse, or EMP, and coronal mass ejection, or CME.
Today’s grid relies heavily on supervisory control and data acquisition boxes to assist with the operation of the grid. A powerful EMP or CME can easily destroy the functionality of these boxes, thus causing a potential collapse of the grid. America’s grid would take years to repair the damage on this scale.
Companies and cooperatives are primarily responsible for the security of the power grid, not government.
Electric companies need to develop electrical power storage systems for large scale renewable energy projects. Renewable energy systems are currently a supplement, not a primary source of power. Once the sun goes down and the wind stops blowing, the grid must rely on fossil fuels to keep the electrical grid from suffering blackouts.
Since governments are demanding renewable energy as a primary power source, excess power must be stored in large battery collection systems to be a reliable power source. The systems would need to hold at least three weeks of power at tens of gigawatts to sustain the grid depending on the number of households and businesses. The current storage systems, if any, do not exist on this scale. If they did, renewable energy would have easily replaced fossil fuels by now.
State governments have the ability to work with electric companies and cooperatives. State governments have the capacity to help reduce regulations, modify laws, and negotiate low interest loans from banks to provide more flexibility to modernize the electrical grid. Governments mandating more changes to the electrical grid will cause more litigation and slow modernization. The electrical industry does not need another commission.
Electric companies need to modernize the electrical grid now before the vast majority of America is left in the dark.
Joe Ashburn, Hughesville