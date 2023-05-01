At a time when many states are scrambling to strengthen classroom civic learning requirements, Maryland might seem to be in an enviable position. For years, Maryland had a reputation as a place that prepared young people well for civic life. Maryland was the first state to require service learning to graduate, a 75-hour volunteering mandate adopted in 1992. Many Maryland public schools are considered among the best in the country.

Yet as the state gears up to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, civics is strangely missing. Yes, the Blueprint invests $3.8 billion in education over 10 years, and promises new programs to eradicate achievement gaps and improve outcomes. But the Blueprint fails to prioritize one of the fundamental missions of public education: to prepare students for civic life.