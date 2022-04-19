The hypocrisy of our state legislators, Congress and president just cannot be ignored any longer.
Guns, gun crime and mass shootings are constantly in the headlines. My opinion is it's purely politics that are being played to unknowing citizens, by our federal government, state government and local government.
After any shooting, you will hear, “We need more gun laws, stricter laws." The only thing they are doing is playing into your fear, acting like they care for you in order for you to vote for them. You, the citizen, as long as you believe the hyperbole coming from their mouth, nothing will change; shootings will continue and get worse each year.
Under the 2nd Amendment is a line that states, in part, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The word "shall" is a powerful identifier. It actually tells the government they cannot stop people from owning guns legally, however our governments skirt around this. The president of the United States of America, actually stated that our rights are not absolute. Stop and let those words really sink in. The Bill of Rights grants the people these freedoms, and tells government to back off.
If our rights are not absolute, as President Joe Biden has said, think what would happen if the government decided the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments are no longer needed and it's time for them to be removed.
I was so surprised after President Biden uttered those words he was not sanctioned or impeached.
Our state and federal leaders want you to believe they are working to destroy the right to have guns. You want changes in gun laws — well what about enforcing the ones we have, and making mandatory long sentences for crimes while using a firearm. The criminal pays no attention to the law; they don't care, they never will care. Why? Because they are criminals.
Don't punish the law-abiding citizen. This is pure politics. Vote these people out of office before they do anymore damage to our country.
I find it truly hard to be that our local state politicians, would make it easier to have an abortion in the state of Maryland yet not allow a bill that would have allowed Maryland citizens to use the term “self defense” as a good and substantial reason for a permit not leave a legislative committee this past General Assembly session.
People — because of our Maryland legislators, just by no action, Marylanders do not have the right of self defense. Violent crime is rising, and rising fast. Delegates Patterson, Davis, Proctor and Wilson, Sen. Ellis, and, at the federal level, Rep. Hoyer need to go. We are not a nanny state.
Donald Poole, Waldorf