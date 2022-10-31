Last year in 2021 there were 107,622 deaths due to drug overdoses.
I was trying to get some perspective on what 100,000 people look like. I thought of the NFL football stadiums. They hold from 60,000 to 80,000 people. During a game you can see the number of people in the stands. It is that number and many more who have died. If this number holds steady, we can expect almost 300 deaths a day from overdoses.
I don’t know anyone personally who has died from a drug overdose, but I have to wonder who they are. Are they drug addicts that started taking drugs at a young age, homeless people, military people with post-traumatic stress disorder, mentally disturbed people or someone who just took one pill for the first time? Maybe it is all these and more?
All of these people had a mother and a father at the beginning of their lives. Many probably had brothers and sisters and friends. How sad it is to see so many people caught up in something like drugs.
Fentanyl is now the No. 1 cause of death of people 18 to 45. The fentanyl gets into our country through our open borders.
What can we do? We have to curtail the drugs coming into our country, we have to talk to our kids about the dangers of trying drugs and we have to try to get help for those addicted.