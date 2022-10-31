Last year in 2021 there were 107,622 deaths due to drug overdoses.

I was trying to get some perspective on what 100,000 people look like. I thought of the NFL football stadiums. They hold from 60,000 to 80,000 people. During a game you can see the number of people in the stands. It is that number and many more who have died. If this number holds steady, we can expect almost 300 deaths a day from overdoses.