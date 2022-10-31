Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is dedicated to the recognition of those who served in the U.S. armed services.
The oft repeated “Thank you for your service,” though a genuine expression of personal gratitude, is somewhat dubious coming from the government.
Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is dedicated to the recognition of those who served in the U.S. armed services.
The oft repeated “Thank you for your service,” though a genuine expression of personal gratitude, is somewhat dubious coming from the government.
In 1955, General of the Army Douglas MacArthur warned against the political attitude “that no longer when we send our sons and daughters to the battlefield should we see them through all the way to victory; that we can call upon them to fight and even die in some half-hearted and indecisive effort; that we can plunge them recklessly into war and then suddenly decide that it is a wrong war, or in a wrong place, or at a wrong time, or even that we can call it not a war at all but by some euphonious or gentler name; that we can treat them as expendables although they are our own flesh and blood.”
MacArthur was speaking of the Korean War, but his words are pertinent to all the subsequent U.S. armed conflicts from Vietnam to Afghanistan and Iraq. The history of politicians bearing true faith with the sacrifices of the military is not necessarily a profile in courage or a common virtue.
My generation was tasked by President John F. Kennedy to “pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” We did so in south Vietnam versus foreign opponents and domestic enemies. In my opinion, an appropriate epitaph for post-World War II veterans would be “Faithfully served, when politics made their sacrifice vain.”
I doubt veterans served with the expectation of seeing our country come to its present-day turmoil fomented in part by un- and anti-American adversaries. Duty calls for veterans to protect and defend America. Vote.
Vernon Gray, California
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.