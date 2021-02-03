In the Jan. 29 edition of Southern Maryland News there was an article covering Maryland House Bill 655, a bill put forward by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) which would change the law so county commissioners are elected by the district for which they are running. This welcome change would ensure each district is fairly represented, putting the success of the candidate squarely in the hands of their own constituents.
We elect state delegates and senators and federal level representatives and senators this way. Indeed, other counties in Maryland, as the article pointed out, already vote this way. This change just makes common sense.
Unfortunately, our current commissioners do not agree. Commissioner Hewitt (R) referenced calls he takes from across the county, not just from his district, with Commissioner John O’Connor (R) highlighting the supposed selfish nature of officials elected by district by saying it “creates more division than unity in the county.” These statements are misguided. Elected officials are meant to work for their district, yes, but they also have a responsibility to the whole county, state, and country as applicable. If current leaders can’t compromise and work together for the common good, it will undermine their efforts to support their own district, and it tells us we elected the wrong people.
Later, Hewitt asked what this bill is actually proposing to fix, with O’Connor answering, “[Crosby] feels that redistricting will give minorities a chance to sit at the table, and give Democrats at least two seats at the table.” What’s the issue here? Shouldn’t we strive, all of us regardless of political affiliation, to have fair and accurate representation of our community? Different perspectives bring different ideas that can work for the entire community.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said Crosby “sidestepped” the proper way of doing this at a county level. This is state level legislation, with the potential to affect other counties also mired by this issue. Fair access and equal representation should be available everywhere, and this is a perfect example of how an elected leader must focus on their district while also working for the good of the whole.
Finally, O’Connor remarked, “I don’t think you would need to change the system for people, in this aspect, to go ahead and succeed. I think if you want to succeed, you can.” Wouldn’t this statement still remain true when our fellow countians elected their commissioners by district? If the opportunity is there and you want to succeed, you can.
As we saw recently with the discussion surrounding the redistricting board, our current board of commissioners appear unwilling to entertain the ideas of positive change. If we are electing responsible, moral individuals to be our leaders then the stated objections cannot be upheld and appear, to some extent, hypocritical.