Another legislative year in Annapolis has come and gone. Our governor has and continues to sign bills into law. As standard, I’ve contacted each of our legislators via U.S. postal mail and email to voice my views on proposed legislation.
As usual, Sen. Arthur Ellis and Dels. C. T. Wilson, Edith J. Patterson and Debra Davis, our Democratic legislators again this year in Charles, ignored my request, even though I requested a response. Just who do our delegates represent, their constituents or themselves? To me, it seems the latter.
When our legislators ignore their constituents, it’s time for them to leave office. We, the people, vote to send them to represent us. They are to work in our best interest, from the feedback they have received from us, the people.
This year’s session was critical about our civil rights. Regardless of your opinion of the Second Amendment, this still concerns you. I say this because when one pillar of our civil rights falls, what will fall next?
It might be speech; they sure don’t like talking to constituents. When a constitutional right is intentionally circumvented with an attempt to bypass the United States Constitution, recent Supreme Court decisions are alarming and reckless. It’s unfathomable to know our legislators would do that. Violating their oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States is essentially perjury. Even worse, a few of our representatives are actual court officers.
After the Supreme Court decision Bruen v. NYSRPA, our state’s concealed carry permit applications increased by 700% in just one year. If this does not signal to our legislators that Marylanders demand to be able to protect themselves and their families both in and outside the home, nothing will. Many of the new laws that have been passed this year have already been struck down by federal courts across this nation.
In the past few weeks, we read and watched senseless gun violence occurring just for ringing a doorbell or pulling into a driveway to turn around. Gun violence will not end with new laws; these laws only remove a law-abiding citizen the right to self-defense. We cannot read a newspaper or watch a news report on TV to see the violence in the greater Washington, D.C., metro area.
It’s way past time to remove any legislator from office who refuses to listen to their constituents. Criminals’ intent on violence is that violence will occur no matter how many laws are passed. I would much rather carry a legal firearm on my person than have the police on the phone any day.
Now, remember that surplus of money Gov. Wes Moore (D) received when he took office; it could have assisted Marylanders across the state. It will now be used to pay to fight the number of lawsuits that will be pending.