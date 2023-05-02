Another legislative year in Annapolis has come and gone. Our governor has and continues to sign bills into law. As standard, I’ve contacted each of our legislators via U.S. postal mail and email to voice my views on proposed legislation.

As usual, Sen. Arthur Ellis and Dels. C. T. Wilson, Edith J. Patterson and Debra Davis, our Democratic legislators again this year in Charles, ignored my request, even though I requested a response. Just who do our delegates represent, their constituents or themselves? To me, it seems the latter.