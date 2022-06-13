The following is an open letter to the honorable senators and representatives of the state of Maryland.
To resolve a most serious problem affecting Maryland and the rest of the United States, I would respectfully suggest the following.
Please utilize all your not-inconsiderable powers in persuading our president to initiate policies restoring our country’s petroleum supplies. That is, to actively encourage financing, issuing of leases, issuing of permits, constructing pipelines, reopening refineries, eliminating restrictive regulations and removing any other impediments of petroleum production and distribution in our country. Getting supplies from our strategic petroleum reserve, begging bad countries to increase production are short-term Band-Aids. And those other countries’ petroleum processes employ far less environmental concern than here.
While realizing that it is probably restating the obvious, here are but a few of the many reasons these actions are desperately needed to reinstate our country’s petroleum supply. Prices at the gas pumps are painful and the most visible, but certainly far from being the only negative impact. Poor people do not have enough money to heat their homes. Food prices are at record highs and continue climbing rapidly because all farm production costs and all transportation costs are skyrocketing. Supply chains of almost all products are interrupted. The international turmoil, such as Russia is now able to finance a war because of high world petroleum prices. I recall that the shutting down of the Russian pipeline was to help strangle their economy. It looks like the same step has that same effect here.
It is no exaggeration to say that petroleum is the “lifeblood of America.”
Just as a responsible heart transplant doctor would not extract the original heart from a patient before a healthy replacement heart is available. And yes, even though a misguided, vocal minority is calling for prematurely shutting down our petroleum process, doing so would indeed cut off our country’s “lifeblood.”
Speaking frankly, what sort of person would attempt shutting down our petroleum production and transportation without having fully sufficient, working replacement alternatives available? Even with our current low percentage of electric vehicles, the electricity grid cannot even keep up with the current demand. For this summer, experts predict electricity shortage "black outs" and greatly increasing costs across the country.
Perhaps within my lifetime we will have the alternatives available, such as nuclear fusion, to efficiently replace petroleum for energy uses such as transportation and heating of homes, etc. But until then, immediately starving our country of petroleum takes us far away from where we were just a couple years ago when America could export petroleum to the rest of the world, and there was almost no inflation. An unregulated, subsidy-free market will tell us the optimum time to efficiently transition from petroleum in an organized manner.
The above might seem overly simplistic, but to me it seems like common sense.
Yes, for our country and our citizens, even to ease the impact on the rest of the world, please reverse those restricting policies.
Vernon D. Keyser, Lusby