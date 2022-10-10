Our St Mary’s County Democratic Party could not ask for a more qualified candidate for county commissioner president than Natalie Weech. She is smart, experienced and genuinely cares about our citizens and St Mary’s County.

She has been let down by our election system. If not for Weech's integrity, the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections would have never discovered the residency requirements for commissioner candidates. But Weech did the right thing and made the requirements known to the board of elections just as soon as she found them in the county code.