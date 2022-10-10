Our St Mary’s County Democratic Party could not ask for a more qualified candidate for county commissioner president than Natalie Weech. She is smart, experienced and genuinely cares about our citizens and St Mary’s County.
She has been let down by our election system. If not for Weech's integrity, the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections would have never discovered the residency requirements for commissioner candidates. But Weech did the right thing and made the requirements known to the board of elections just as soon as she found them in the county code.
Although she is not "qualified" to "serve" because of the residency requirements, she was certified by the state and county boards of elections as a viable candidate for the commissioner president office but has suspended her campaign. We are very fortunate to have such an honest and exceptionally qualified candidate in Natalie Weech and she’s run a great campaign at significant personal cost and much time away from her family.
We are very disappointed that she was let down by our electoral process. We are also very disappointed in the amount of both unintentional and, we fear, intentional misinformation circulating both locally and at the state level.
Thank you Natalie Weech for your genuine desire to serve our community. I do hope you will maintain your zeal for service. 2026 will be here before you know it.
Julie Randall, Lexington Park
The writer is a St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee member-elect.