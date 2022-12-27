I have been following the thread on the electric buses and the back and forth between Bill Rymer and Benjamin Hance in the letters to the editor pages with interest.

In his latest letter, Mr. Rymer makes the claim that “electric vehicles inherently consume more energy per mile for a given size/weight/shape vehicle in the total picture,” without providing any information to backup said claim. Obviously, Mr. Rymer is not ignoring the laws of thermodynamics and claiming internal combustion engines are more efficient than electric engines at converting potential energy into mechanical energy so there must be more to the story. Let’s explore that for a moment.