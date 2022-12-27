I have been following the thread on the electric buses and the back and forth between Bill Rymer and Benjamin Hance in the letters to the editor pages with interest.
In his latest letter, Mr. Rymer makes the claim that “electric vehicles inherently consume more energy per mile for a given size/weight/shape vehicle in the total picture,” without providing any information to backup said claim. Obviously, Mr. Rymer is not ignoring the laws of thermodynamics and claiming internal combustion engines are more efficient than electric engines at converting potential energy into mechanical energy so there must be more to the story. Let’s explore that for a moment.
One gallon of gasoline is equivalent to 33.7 kwh of electricity and one gallon of diesel is equivalent to 40.7 kwh. SMECO currently charges residential customers $0.012953 per kwh delivered to your home. Doing the math, 33.7 kwh of electricity costs about $0.44 and 40.7 kwh costs about $.53 delivered. Good thing our homes aren’t powered by gasoline or diesel.
To understand if electric buses are a good deal or not, we need to consider total cost of ownership. There’s no question that the up-front investment is higher because right now an electric bus costs twice as much as a diesel bus, although as with electric cars, costs have been trending lower. Of course, some assumptions have to be made so I will cut with a chainsaw versus a scalpel, and the reader can easily research the data and do their own math.
Let’s assume a diesel bus costs around $200K and the electric bus costs around $400,000. We would have to drive a lot of miles and buy a lot of diesel before the cost of operating the diesel bus come close to the cost of the electric bus. Diesel buses get 6-12 mpg and we’ll use the mid-point and assume 9 mpg. A recent price for diesel was $4.75/gallon. With these assumptions, we see that we’d have to drive almost 379,000 miles for the operating costs of the diesel bus to be equivalent to the electric bus, and buy over 42,000 gallons of fuel.
The equivalent amount of electricity from SMECO would be about $22,000. However, you wouldn’t have to buy that much because the electric bus will get better than 9 mpg equivalent.
But wait, we’re leaving out maintenance costs. Some municipalities that are running electric buses claim to be saving $4,000-$11,000 per year in maintenance costs. We’ll assume the mid-point of $7,500 per year in savings.
The service life for buses is 12 years. Once maintenance costs are considered, we would only have to drive the diesel bus about 208,000 miles before cost of ownership is equivalent. If we assume averaging about 20,000 miles per year, it would take less than 10.5 years before total cost of ownership is equivalent and over the 12 year service life, the electric bus is cheaper to own and operate. Of course, this assumes today’s prices. However, in my lifetime, oil prices have been more volatile than electricity prices.
I would like to note that Mr. Rymer correctly points out that we need to improve our power grid and move away from fossil fuels for electricity production. I won’t argue with his idea of a sensible middle ground approach because even that would be a step in the right direction. He correctly points out that burning less oil is also a good thing because future generations will need it. However, with today’s rate of consumption and the world’s proven oil reserves, we have less than 50 years of economically viable oil left so we need to do something.