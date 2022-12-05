I am responding to the Dec. 2 letter to the editor rebuttal by Ben Hance (i.e. Sierra Club) to the truth regarding electric school bus decrees. Let’s go point by point.
I never “maligned” anything. Forced purchase of only all-electric school buses by state decree, with no input from citizens, cannot be maligned. It is provably bad policy, and as I said, “stupid.” The vice president of the country made her big splash the same week as Maryland: She says the feds will throw a few billion dollars at this.
Misinformation? You just saw it in the Sierra Club's attempted rebuttal. I remind readers that all Maryland counties are prohibited by law from contracting for anything but all-electric school busses by 2025. Incredible how many do not know this and are going to pay the bills.
Electric vehicles do inherently consume more energy per mile for a given size/weight/shape vehicle in the total picture. Citing efficiency of the vehicle by itself hides the overall truth. A misleading small part of the whole.
Electricity comes primarily from burning fossil fuels and will for years to come. Sierra Club naive representatives would have us believe it is more efficient to burn that fuel in Chalk Point or somewhere up the road, transmit it by inherently lossy lines, charge the vehicle with further losses using stations not yet in place and claim it’s more efficient than burning the same fuel in the vehicle as needed. No one in their right mind believes that. Frankly absurd. By the way, transporting wind/solar power is lossy too.
Naive do-gooders somehow got enough control of the USA to mandate this nonsense. All of it is predicated on the false concept that we can significantly affect/control climate. That is the most destructive falsehood and deception in our lifetime. At the outside best, such self-destructive behavior can have only negligible effect on climate while having immediate catastrophic effects on economic livelihood and daily lives. All penalty, negligible benefit.
Honestly I thank God people cannot control climate. Sure, it is good to minimize burning fossil fuels, but not destructively. Future generations need them badly. Conserve them.
By the way, adults in the room need to understand there is solid middle ground between activist crusaders on the left and the infuriated on the right. It would have been sensible and mutually beneficial for Maryland (and the feds) to promote hybrid vehicles, which I stated Nov. 18, instead of the unsustainable mess they decreed.
Did they ever consider a transition period? Perhaps the worst mistake (mysteriously outside our control) is timing. As I stated, these buses ordered in 2025 will literally be worn out long before electric supply infrastructure is in place to allow responsibly mandating hybrids, much less all-electric vehicles.
Also on solid middle ground is the need to move as fast as possible to nuclear power. Had it not been for the hysteria (largely by the same crusaders) after Three Mile Island we would be there today.
Mr. Hance said in his rebuttal — “Mr. Rymer secretly knows it is a good deal.” A good deal for us to be forced by an out of control government to buy all-electric school busses, having drastically limited range, costing nearly three times as much, hiding infrastructure costs of charging stations, hiding that the move is at least a decade premature and deferring to activists and crusaders to tell us all what to do at our expense. No, Mr. Rymer openly, not secretly, recognizes this outrage and will call it out without ceasing.