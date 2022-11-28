In response to Bill Rymer’s letter in the Nov. 18 edition of Southern Maryland News titled “A Lesson on the foolishness of electric school buses,” I feel obligated to point out significant missing information and false premises therein. Stating that “electricity has to be generated mostly from burning fossil fuels” is misleading as it can be 100% from clean solar and/or nuclear. We can be all solar very quickly, if we decide to get it done.
Stating that the bus range is “too short for distant sports events and educational trips” is questionable as the minimum electric bus range from the Thomas buses, made in North Carolina, is 135 miles and the smaller electric buses do better than that.
Claiming that we all pay in the long run is very true, but we all also pay dearly for destroying our atmosphere and exposing people to excessive pollutants. Todd Watkins, Montgomery County public school system's director of transportation, calculated that the electric buses will cut their carbon emissions by 25,000 tons per year, eliminate toxic diesel pollutants that typically are 2.5 times higher inside a diesel bus and eliminate the use of 17,000 gallons of fuel use daily.
I do not agree that the supposed extra cost for the buses provides “zero or negative benefit.” Montgomery's school system developed a leasing deal that included the electric charging station modifications and bus maintenance so they reportedly achieved “budget neutrality.” The buses are also allowing their batteries to serve as backup power to deliver their stored electricity to local electricity markets. The bus electric powertrains are built by Proterra in California. Putting more Americans to work in North Carolina and California is a good thing in the America I know.
Montgomery public students have been asking their board of education for electric school buses and perhaps they know what is best for their planet and their future. While this lease agreement was supported by a $817,000 grant from the Maryland Energy Association, I think this was a good decision and agree that it is sound imperative public health, climate change and environmental policy. Mr. Rymer should keep his name calling (“gullible, liberals, stupid, activist fools”) and bashing of sound policies that some of us support to himself and cease with the unproductive spreading of lies. Make lying wrong again.