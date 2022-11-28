In response to Bill Rymer’s letter in the Nov. 18 edition of Southern Maryland News titled “A Lesson on the foolishness of electric school buses,” I feel obligated to point out significant missing information and false premises therein. Stating that “electricity has to be generated mostly from burning fossil fuels” is misleading as it can be 100% from clean solar and/or nuclear. We can be all solar very quickly, if we decide to get it done.

Stating that the bus range is “too short for distant sports events and educational trips” is questionable as the minimum electric bus range from the Thomas buses, made in North Carolina, is 135 miles and the smaller electric buses do better than that.