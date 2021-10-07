I was only 10 when the BP Deepwater Horizon oil rig spilled millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. However, that was when I first learned how harmful fossil fuels were to our environment. As a young adult, I’ve become even more concerned with the state of our future.
This summer, here in Maryland, we’ve already seen some of the devastating effects climate change has on our environment, health and livelihoods. Although Maryland committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions 40% below 2006 levels by 2030, we should be doing everything we can to avoid the worst environmental and health impacts of climate change.
According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, the U.S. government wastes $20 billion on the fossil fuel industry every year in the form of tax breaks, incentives, and subsidies. Our tax dollars are supporting oil and gas companies that already make millions in profits every year. Even worse, this money will help these companies build infrastructure, adding nearly 200 billion tons of pollution to the air we breathe.
Hard-working Maryland taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the bill for these huge corporations to threaten our future and make money off it. Ending fossil fuel subsidies is a common sense solution leaders across the political spectrum can agree on, and it has broad support from the American public.
We need to tell Congress to protect our planet, secure our future and use taxpayer dollars responsibly by eliminating fossil fuel subsidies.