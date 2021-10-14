I write to encourage the candidacy of Mary Washington for election in 2022 to the St. Mary’s board of county commissioners.
Mary has served on the St. Mary’s board of education since 1996 and I think she has done so admirably.
In 2010, Mary sought election to the St. Mary’s board of commissioners but was defeated by Commissioner Todd Morgan (R). In my opinion, she was the better of the two candidates and lost that election due to political collusion within the Democratic Party, which seemingly also occurred when former Sheriff Joseph Somerville and former Commissioner John Lancaster were defeated in Democratic Party primary elections of years past.
I suspect political collusion is evident in Morgan’s uncontested elections in 2014 and 2018. For example, in 2014, The Enterprise reported that Kathy O’Brien, a member of the Democratic Central Committee, said, “There isn’t a real push against Morgan for his commissioner seat.”
In my opinion, the District 4 Lexington Park area residents would have been better served over the last 11 years by Mary Washington rather than Todd Morgan. This opinion is shared by others.
For example, in testimony supporting Maryland General Assembly House Bill 655, Julie Randall, a former Democratic county commissioner president, wrote, “Their voices and needs have not been given serious attention and representation at the commissioner table by the District 4 commissioner during this time.” Del. Brian Crosby (D) stated that they have been “left without an advocate for their own community’s needs.”
Morgan is now term-limited in 2022. I urge Mary Washington to again seek election to the board of county commissioners. Perhaps next year the Democratic Party will not collude to protect special interests rather than public interests and undermine her candidacy.