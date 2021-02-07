On behalf of the over 25,000 people you helped care for in 2020, we extend our deepest thanks. Together, we facilitated the distribution of nearly two million pounds of food throughout Southern Maryland. Wow.
When the Calvert Board of County Commissioners declared 2020 as the Year of End Hunger, who knew what was in store. When the pandemic hit and forced schools to close in March, at least 1,300 students no longer had access to breakfast and lunch through the school system’s free and reduced meal program. Instead of shrinking back, the people of Southern Maryland stepped in — in a huge way — to make sure that our kids were fed.
In all, 448 volunteers packed 430,292 kids meals. In addition, our community raised $232,661 in donations. Despite the challenges 2020 had, here in Southern Maryland, we saw many victories.
In a season of disunity, we saw school unity. Athletes, students and classmates from all schools put down their rivalries and joined hands. They held competitions and created videos, all to raise awareness and funds that would purchase supplies and cover the cost of feeding their friends and classmates.
In a season of social distancing, we saw community. Teachers shaved their heads and ate an insane amount of hotdogs, community groups and businesses generously donated, and many even hosted virtual fitness challenges—all creating pockets of community, reminding people that they were not alone.
In a season of social unrest, we saw humanity. Calvert County Public Schools and school resource officers from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office partnered with End Hunger to pack and deliver Kids Kits right to students’ doors. They were greeted and even applauded when they drove into neighborhoods where just weeks before they were not welcome.
And that’s not all. In addition to kids meals, we continued to support our 72 partner feeding organizations that courageously met the increased needs the pandemic created.
Our culinary training program became a job training solution for adults with intellectual developmental disabilities. In partnership with The Arc Southern Maryland and The Connection, we tailored our curriculum to serve this population and get them working in local restaurants and bakeries. This year, 24 students with intellectual developmental disabilities graduated and are beginning their careers in the foodservice industry.
And perhaps the most hopeful, the construction of the new End Hunger Warehouse began. More than a building, The End Hunger Warehouse stands as a symbol of hope for our community. It reminds us that regardless of what season we find ourselves in next, here in Southern Maryland, the neediest individuals in our community will continue to get the care they need.
Without your support, none of this would have been possible. Thank you. The year 2020 really was the Year of End Hunger.
Thank you for your commitment to the cause of ending hunger in Southern Maryland. We look forward to partnering with you in 2021.
May God bless your commitment and generosity to the people of Southern Maryland.