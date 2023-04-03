The commissioners of St. Mary’s County should not approve the recently proposed $518,000 in additional funding for St. Mary’s County Library as long as the library is providing what some consider pornographic books to children.

A March 8 release from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called out four specific books as pornography not suitable for children in addition to one called out in February by his press secretary. All five of these books are listed in the online catalog at the St. Mary’s County Library website.