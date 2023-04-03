The commissioners of St. Mary’s County should not approve the recently proposed $518,000 in additional funding for St. Mary’s County Library as long as the library is providing what some consider pornographic books to children.
A March 8 release from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) called out four specific books as pornography not suitable for children in addition to one called out in February by his press secretary. All five of these books are listed in the online catalog at the St. Mary’s County Library website.
I was appalled to see one of these books displayed prominently on the shelf amid the children's books at the Leonardtown Library when I was there with my son. So, I wrote to the St. Mary's commissioners in February asking that they take action to keep this left wing propaganda laced pornography away from our children. Not a one answered me.
I object to being forced to take part in the crime of providing pornography to children via the county tax dollars the commissioners provide to the library. Further, by financing the distribution of pornography to children with my tax dollars, the commissioners are infringing upon my First Amendment right to the free exercise of my religion by making me a partner to objectively gravely sinful matter.