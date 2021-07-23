Benjamin Hance’s campaign for the widescale adoption of renewable energy in Southern Maryland, as expressed in his letter published in Southern Maryland News on July 9 and in earlier letters, is based on a fundamental fraud.
The underlying fraud goes well beyond that of the supposed need to shift to wind and solar power, a notion that should’ve been totally discredited after the collapse of the Texas electric grid during an Arctic cold snap last February. Underlying the fraud of “renewable energy” is the even more dangerous fraud of “over population,” the belief that there are too many people in the world.
Parson Thomas Malthus famously wrote in his “An Essay on the Principle of Population” that population growth increases geometrically but agricultural production can only increase arithmetically, an assertion that deliberately ignored human creativity, which increases the physical productivity of all human economic activities, including agriculture, by means of scientific and technological progress. But Malthus was an employee of the British East India Company, having been trained at its Hailybury School, and his job was to provide a pseudo-scientific cover for the destructive looting of India by the British Empire, looting that brought famines to India every few years during the entire period of British rule.
As for the Sierra Club itself, its early leaders all promoted eugenics, the “race science” that was made infamous by Adolph Hitler, but actually invented by the British Empire in the 19th Century. Founder John Muir was not only racist himself, but associated with well known eugenicists of the time. Executive Director Michael Brune’s admission of the Sierra Club’s early dirty history, last year, was not so much designed to clean up the Sierra Club itself, but to open its doors to the acceptance of Malthusianism by Black Lives Matter and other such movements.
The tight relationship between environmentalism and racism should not be surprising, as they both deny the unique human qualities that each and everyone of us are born with, regardless of skin color or nationality. The Malthusian sees us not as human beings made in the image of God, but rather as little more than beasts which must be controlled by the elitist few (allegedly) born to lord it over the rest of humanity which is to be kept in brutish ignorance. And if any among us contest that status we are to be wiped out by destructive population wars, starvation, pestilence or pandemic disease, all of which humanity around the world is experiencing now.
The doom that the Malthusians have set for us is not inevitable. The late American statesman Lyndon LaRouche fought the Malthusians in all of their manifestations for 50 years, basing his life’s work on the unbridgeable gap between human beings and beasts. He encapsulated the solutions to the current crises in his Four Laws, proposed in 2014: 1— The return of the 1930s Glass-Steagall law separating commercial banks from financial speculation; 2— The institution of a top-down system of national banking; 3— A system of federal credit creation to provide low interest, long term financing to productive industry and agriculture and necessary national infrastructure to raise the standard of living of the American population; and 4— A science driver crash-program to develop fusion and space technologies that will transform life on earth for future generations.
These measures must be taken now and not only in the U.S., but we must take them in cooperation with other great powers of the world, including Russia, China and India, among others. Otherwise, we will face the nightmarish future that the Malthusians have prepared for us.