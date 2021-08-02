A letter to the editor in the July 16 edition of Southern Maryland News reveals the writer’s liberal bias. He cannot stand the fact that someone has an opinion different from his and that the paper has the nerve to publish a letter from someone who has an opinion contrary to his.
Typical liberal snowflake.
Now to the content of his assertions. Was he alive 3 million years ago and have scientific equipment sophisticated enough to measure CO2 levels at 0.00041%? If in fact CO2 levels were this high, what makes his think that this caused 50-foot sea levels rises?
If in fact the CO2 level is 0.00041%, why are the sea levels not 50 feet higher?
Clearly in the past 3 million years we have had warm periods and ice ages. We can’t predict the weather from day to day much less 100 years from now.
Environmentalist nuts need to chill out. Are they willing to give up their cars and cell phones and air conditioning to resolve a perceived problem which may not develop. Clearly former President Barack Obama and presidential candidate John Kerry are not as they jet around the world and buy up beach front property.