According to the St. Mary’s County Equity Task Force’s “Joint Resolution to Advance Equity in St. Mary’s County,” on June 29, 2020, “Racial justice is the systematic fair treatment of people of all races, resulting in equitable opportunities and outcome for all.”
The fundamental problem with this statement is its acceptance of the socially constructed system of categorizing human “races” based on observable physical features, such as skin color and ancestry. It is antithetical to the goal of a colorblind society and serves to perpetuate and exploit racism for political, legal, economic and social purposes.
Another problem is the intentional omission of “equal” treatment. Justice is the systematic, fair and equal treatment of people without regard to differences that foster discrimination and injustice. Note the term “equitable opportunities” instead of equal opportunity.
The task force’s “advancing equity” goal is an equitable “outcome for all” through the “absence of disparities among groups of people that would have otherwise arisen because of their socioeconomic status, geographical area, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender, or racial/ethnic group.” In other words, equity is diversity without disparities in the outcomes of different groups.
The compensatory means of eliminating disparities or “leveling the playing field” is through the redistribution of resources by taking from some and giving to others, such as using a weighted formula.
Equity treats people unequally through preferential treatment for some and less favorable actions toward others. Equity is a euphemism for affirmative action and an excuse for reverse discrimination. Equity conforms with the Marxist phrase, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” Acquiescing to equity also requires the “woke” renouncing of the so-called disparity of “white privilege.” Equity is a steppingstone in the movement toward socialism.
If equity improves equality of opportunity, it may succeed, but if it is intended to idealistically achieve equal outcomes, it will undoubtably fail and will result in more government coercion and less individual liberty.