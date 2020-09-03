When you hire a new employee, you’re never quite sure how it will work out. Will the bold claims from their interview pan out, or will their performance fall short? When confronted with an unexpected challenge, will they rise to the moment, or will the pressure prove too much for them?
When their first contract is up, how should you go about deciding what to do? Of course you look back and see if they kept their word. And you do more than just listen to them and their supporters, you also look for yourself and make your own judgement.
Four years ago, we collectively hired Donald Trump and his team, with the primary job of keeping us safe. Now his first contract is up. He and his friends are arguing that he’s done a great job and deserves four more years. Instead of listening to those boastful claims or reading his Twitter feed, let’s look for ourselves.
He promised to build a wall — 550 miles of it — paid for by Mexico, claiming it would make us safer. Three years into his term, only 110 miles were built with money he took from the military. He claims it’s unclimbable. Multiple Youtube videos suggest otherwise. He boasts that it’s impenetrable. Smugglers cut through it with a $100 saw and one section blew over in the wind.
Donald Trump promised he’d keep us safe from enemies’ nuclear weapons. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un got what he wanted: legitimacy by meeting with an American president. What did we get? Nothing. They’re still testing missiles that can carry their nuclear warheads to the West Coast and beyond. With Iran, he cancelled an agreement that allowed us to monitor their nuclear fuel production, and replaced it with … nothing.
And how did our new hire do when faced with an unexpected challenge, a once-in-a-century pandemic? Nobody could have protected all Americans, but how did his guidance compare with other countries? China’s bumbled initial response (including not informing the rest of the world) led to about three deaths for every million citizens.
How did the president manage our response to the pandemic? Did he protect us as promised? Sadly, he repeatedly got it wrong, insisting that “we have it under control, it’s going to be just fine.” Instead of following the lead of scientists, he claimed with no evidence that it “miraculously goes away” in warm weather. The results? Of every million Americans, over 500 have died of COVID-19. That puts our death rate an astonishing 164 times worse than China’s.
Maybe it’s unfair to compare our death rate with just one country, so let’s make a more global comparison. The United States has about 4% of the world’s population. If Trump’s leadership had matched the world’s average, we should have about 4% of the world’s cases and 4% of the world’s deaths. Instead, we have 24% of the cases and 22% of the deaths.
What does President Trump say about his performance? He touts the fact that our death rate is low compared with our infection rate. Both rates are 5-6 times worse than the world’s average, but instead of consoling the thousands of families mourning loved ones, he’s gleefully boasting about a statistic that hides his failure.
If your employee had clearly failed to do their job and wasn’t up to the task, but still boasted as if he succeeded, would you take his word for it and give him a second contract?
Of course not.
Donald Trump has failed to keep America safe. He deserves to be voted out of office.