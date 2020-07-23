Governor Larry Hogan, through his Phase One and Phase Two executive orders, has done an outstanding job of implementing direction and support to keep us as healthy and safe as possible during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, Health Officer of St. Mary’s County, has supported this with her Public Health Directive and Order for Enhanced Consumer and Employee Safety statement. The health department has also provided signage for stores to post at entrances. It states “Face Covering Required” and shows a mask that covers the face from over the nose to underneath the chin. It also states “For any person entering over the age of two. Cloth face covering or other masks acceptable.”
As I shop in the community, however, I see that there are some customers and employees not complying with the mandate to wear a face mask while in the stores. They are either wearing a mask but not covering their nose, wearing one covering their neck only or not wearing a mask at all. We can all do our part to help keep us safe by gently asking our fellow shoppers and store employees to please cover their mouth and nose or put a mask on (thereby following the SMCHD directive that is posted on the entrance door.)
Unfortunately, one exception to stores adhering to the directive is BJs. Management stated she cannot enforce (the governor’s and health department’s directives) due to the corporate office’s decision. BJ’s signage indicates masks must be worn unless you are unable to due to health reasons. I have contacted Environmental Health at 301-475-4321 and asked that they resolve this as the county enforce agency. Hopefully they will soon. The email address to SMCHD is smchd.healthdept@maryland.gov