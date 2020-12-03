I am writing in response to Kenneth Anderson’s letter from the Nov. 20 edition of Southern Maryland News. Mr. Anderson’s primary thesis is that racism exists even though another person may not see it, experience it or perpetrate it. Fair enough. The tree that falls in the forest makes a sound even though none may be around to hear it and it is certainly true that evil exists in the world. I would like to suggest, however, that the opposite might also be true and in my opinion frequently is true. A person who experiences racism may simply be finding that which they were looking for. I will cite a small example I recently experienced.
I pulled in to a gas station to fill a couple kerosene jugs and at the same time I did so, another gentleman (who was Black; I am white) pulled up to the diesel pump adjacent to the K-1 kerosene pump. Both pumps had signs that said customers needed to prepay as they are older pumps with no card reader. I am a long-time customer of this station. They know me well. So I simply turned on the pump and waited for them to activate it so I could start filling my jugs. After a few seconds the pump activated and I proceeded to fill my containers and then went in to the store to pay.
At the adjacent pump, the Black gentleman tried to turn on the pump, waited a bit, and then went inside to prepay when it was evident they were not going to turn on the pump for him.
Now we get to the crux of the matter.
Did they refuse to turn on the pump because he was Black or was it simply that they knew me by sight as a frequent customer and they did not know him? There is no way to know for sure, but I suspect it was the latter based on my experience with the person behind the counter. It may even have been that the person inside got busy with customers and did not have a chance to turn on the pump fast enough. In any event, there are multiple explanations of the different treatment that don’t involve race but to the Black man standing at the pump, if he was expecting racist treatment then that is how he would have perceived what happened.
Everyone is walking around primed for offense and stressed and angry these days and it is my believe that more often than not people see what they are looking for. If you look for and expect the best in people, you usually find it. If you look for and expect the bad, you likewise will find it even where none exists.