I first met Steve Hall in 1977 when I was in third grade at Little Flower School and Steve joined second grade. Steve and I were in school together through 1987 when I graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken High School.
Following my service in the U.S. Coast Guard I worked at the Maryland State Medical Examiner’s Office as a forensic investigator and ran into him in Leonardtown in 1993. He asked me what I was doing and I told him about the forensic job. Hall eagerly shared, “That’s what I want to do.”
Hall began his career at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1994. He's been promoted through the ranks, obtaining the rank of captain in 2010. He's commanded the patrol division and most recently the special operations division, where he enjoys the challenges of one of the most diverse and demanding divisions within the sheriff's office.
Hall was nominated and attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico. He recently completed the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management in Policing. He's completed the Maryland Police Training Commission Leadership Challenge and received the session's Outstanding Leader Award.
Hall attended the Leadership Southern Maryland class in 2018 and continues to volunteer to further that program along. Twenty-eight years of service later, he has worked his way through the sheriff’s office and its ranks, serving, supervising and collaborating with every division in the agency. He has held a command level position for the past 12 years. Part of excellent leadership is understanding and serving in the positions you are tasked to lead; Hall has worked his way through the ranks and understands and respects every position within the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office.
For over two decades I have witnessed Hall serving as an active church member at St. Michael’s Church in Ridge as a lector and Communion server. He and his wife, Faith, have raised two young men who are excellent examples in our community.
Hall completely understands the roles and responsibilities of the county sheriff; he possesses 28 years of experience, beginning as a patrolman leading up to his current position as captain.
Are we looking for a drastic change in policing or are we enjoying the experiences of a great sheriff like Tim Cameron of which Steve Hall is an excellent protégée? I’m thinking the latter, and that is why I am voting for Steve Hall on July 19; experience, community and integrity matter. Steve Hall for sheriff 2022.
Tom Jarboe, Lexington Park
The writer is a former St. Mary's County commissioner.