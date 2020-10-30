As college students, we already pay thousands of dollars to attend a university or other form of higher education.
This doesn’t even take into consideration the economic backgrounds that each individual student comes from.
Some students are paying for college on their own or come from low-income families. The worst part? Our society believes that in order to succeed, we have to have some form of a college degree.
And, despite the thousands of dollars that we put toward our education tuition, none of it goes toward the textbooks that we are forced to buy for our courses. Some professors also require the purchase of access codes just so that we could do our homework online.
This is an additional few hundred dollars to the incredibly large sum of money that we put toward our education.
These additional purchases force those with limited financial resources to decide if they should spend their money on necessities or to buy the textbooks and access codes that may be required in order to pass a class.
There is a solution to this problem that most people are unaware: Open Education Resources, or OERs. OERs are resources (similar to the resources provided under access codes) that are published under an open source license, with the goal to combat the systemic inequalities in the university environment. This allows for the free consumption of materials that are required for a course. No longer will students be forced to choose between necessities and textbooks. Instead, they can focus on the future and progress of their education.