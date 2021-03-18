I read with astonishment the letter from Jim Crawford in Southern Maryland News on Friday, March 5, laying at the feet of a president who has been in office for less than two months the responsibility for higher prices for food, gas and energy, higher rates of unemployment, suicide and crime, transgender sports participation, abortions, increase in the national debt, school and business closings, suicides, and most astounding, divisiveness.
His list just goes on and on. Really? Does he actually believe that in the short time President Joe Biden has been in office, he has influenced or impacted essentially everything? It would take a miracle to accomplish all that, but then, our former president, who he seems to endorse, was prone to predicting miracles, so I guess that is a possibility.
I want to tell the letter writer that this voter has no remorse, only remorse that facts don’t seem to matter to some and history cannot be rewritten.