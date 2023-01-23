The St. Mary’s County Farm Bureau held a legislative dinner on Jan. 6, with 73 people attending.

Elected officials attending included Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's), Del. Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), Sheriff Steve Hall (R) and Karin Bailey, chairman of the St. Mary’s school board. Information was presented by the bureau concerning agricultural education and the siting of commercial, utility-scale solar generating facilities.