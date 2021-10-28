For too long, the U.S. government has put the economy over the issue of climate change. Both hold great importance, but I argue that the environment as a whole and the state of the planet for years to come is a far more significant and time-sensitive issue than preserving the American economy.
This can be seen in several previous Trump-era policies or rather the lack thereof. Former President Donald Trump was known for his environmental deregulation, hoping that this would improve the U.S. economy and boost GDP. He openly voiced his support for coal miners and big oil on several occasions and completely overturned several environmental regulation policies including those meant to regulate air pollution, water pollution, chemical safety, drilling and extraction, and many more. He even pulled the United States out of the highly supported Paris Climate Agreement in which almost every nation on Earth has been in support of.
This pattern of looser environmental regulations made by those in office has the opposite intended effect. The environment itself has a significant impact on the U.S. economy. We need the environment to provide us with food and clean water, clean air, normal weather patterns, and different cultural and recreational services. With decreased environmental regulation comes climate change approaching at a faster rate which will cause extreme weather events, higher temperatures, higher sea levels, and increased habitat and species loss among many other adverse effects. This in turn can greatly affect the economy by weakening our food supply, destroying infrastructure and factories, harming trade overseas, and increased health problems across the country which will no doubt take a toll on GDP.
Climate change for too long has been overlooked and underestimated by our government. With the Biden administration taking office, the health of the planet is being pushed higher on America’s list of priorities. While President Joe Biden has implemented new environmental regulation policies that will help protect the Earth for years to come, reinstated previously overturned Trump era environmental policies, and not to mention rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, this is not enough. There needs to be higher carbon taxes on businesses, stronger protections on wetlands and forests, more renewable energy sources, stronger EPA oversight, and stricter laws that protect threatened or endangered species if we are to truly make a bigger difference.
Overall, the United States is responsible for an extreme amount of greenhouse gas emissions every year. The greed and neglect of our government is destroying our planet and before we know it, Earth will be long past saving and the government’s addiction to preserving the U.S. economy in the short term will be to blame. Americans cannot wait for our government to magically come to its senses. We need to vote for congressmen/women, local officials, and presidential candidates that take climate change seriously and will take immediate, drastic action. For example, deals like the Green New Deal will welcome a new economy based on renewable energy and significantly eliminating carbon emissions within the United States. But Democrats have struggled for years to get this deal passed.
In short, while the U.S. economy is very important to the government, its citizens, and everyone in between, our environment needs our immediate attention. The U.S. government needs to drastically reorganize its priorities and implement new climate policies that help the planet and break our chains with big oil and gas.
A quote from University of Arizona professor Guy McPherson summarizes this perfectly: “If you think the economy is more important than the environment, try holding your breath while counting your money.”