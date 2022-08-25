Today, Aug. 26, is the 102nd anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the constitution, giving women the right to vote. This right came after more than 70 years of struggle by some very determined and strong women — they suffered scorn, threats, harassment and even imprisonment so that women could have a say in the governing of our country.

Aug. 26 is called Women’s Equality Day as if that day in 1920 when the 19th Amendment was ratified settled the matter — women are equal. I happen to believe women are equal but in this day and age, in reality and under the law, it’s still a work in progress.