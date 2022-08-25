Today, Aug. 26, is the 102nd anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the constitution, giving women the right to vote. This right came after more than 70 years of struggle by some very determined and strong women — they suffered scorn, threats, harassment and even imprisonment so that women could have a say in the governing of our country.
Aug. 26 is called Women’s Equality Day as if that day in 1920 when the 19th Amendment was ratified settled the matter — women are equal. I happen to believe women are equal but in this day and age, in reality and under the law, it’s still a work in progress.
Consider: It wasn’t until 1974 that women could get a credit card in their name without their husband’s permission. In 1978 the Pregnancy Discrimination Act guaranteed that a woman wouldn’t be fired for the “offense” of getting pregnant. The list goes on and on.
Today women earn on average 20% less than men — there should be equal pay for equal work. We can’t seem to pass an Equal Rights Amendment. There shouldn’t need to be one, but women continue to be discriminated against. And as women, we need to continue to press for that equal status.
Voting is what makes this country what it is, so it’s imperative that we exercise that hard won right. Get out and vote. Research the issues carefully, make informed decisions and vote accordingly. And give serious consideration to candidates who support equal rights for women.
Marta Kelsey, Hollywood
The writer is a member of the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women.