In the June 4 letter to the editor “Time for St. Mary’s to commit to clean, renewable energy,” Benjamin Hance, chair of the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, writes: “A critical step must be the commitment by the St. Mary’s County government to purchase 100% clean and renewable energy as fast as possible, certainly by no later than 2030. Governmental transition to renewable energy would mark a seismic shift toward sustainability in our county. If the St. Mary’s County commissioners were to commit to a policy of purchasing only clean, renewable energy from sources like solar, wind and geothermal power, the whole county would reap the myriad benefits to the environment and public health.”
Mr. Hance uses the terms “critical step,” “fast as possible,” “seismic shift” and “myriad benefits” to impart a sense of importance and urgency to his debatable statements. He sets a deadline of “no later than 2030,” which corresponds with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the specious year in which climate change, based on theoretical computer model predictions, will supposedly become irreversible. Public policies should not be predicated on politicized science.
Note the commitment is to “purchase” 100% renewable energy from solar, wind and geothermal power sources, but not nuclear or natural gas. The Sierra Club is opposed to the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant and Cove Point Natural Gas Facility. One must question whether an anti-SMECO motivation is also hidden in its proposal.
The timing and focus of the club’s proposal appear politically motivated for the 2022 elections. The club is not non-partisan, as evidenced by its 2020 Maryland congressional candidate endorsements being all Democrats. The Maryland League of Conservation Voters annual scorecards of Maryland legislators is markedly pro-Democrat. The St. Mary’s County commissioners are all Republican and targeted.
Conversion to renewable energy is of little value unless preceded by actions to make the county’s facilities as energy efficient as possible. The amount of wasted energy must be minimized. The first goal is energy conservation. The county commissioners should get SMECO to conduct an energy audit of all the county’s facilities and make whatever physical and operating changes to increase efficiency and decrease waste.
Mark Broadhurst, California