Thousands of years ago, on a hill far away, stood "The Old Rugged Cross" on which the greatest man who ever lived died. His influence was so great that every nation on earth is reminded of his birth and death every time we look at a calendar. BC means before Christ and AD means after divinity, after the birth of Jesus, which Christians around the world will celebrate again this month. Recently, some have tried to change this denotation without success. This God-man continues to work without recognition in the lives of ordinary humans every second.
While writing another letter, I turned on my inspirational music, and suddenly my thoughts changed to another theme because those words of inspiration tell a better story. The year 2020 will be remembered by the whole world as the pandemic swept across waters and into the vast crevices in many nations. It has been a year of unprecedented political unrest, racial hatred, fraudulent elections, illness, despair and death. The devil has worked over time with the help of the governments to bring about his destruction prior to his final control. Satan knows that to separate families and friends, to prevent people from worshiping God, or to blame each other for actions they didn’t do will lead to loss of hope and his final control because people without hope are easy to control.
But, as I listened to the words of the songs I was reminded that though I cannot control the state of our world, I can still call on almighty God who already knows my frustration and what is to come. The songs tell the story.
"Why Should I be Discouraged" when I know "How Great Thou Art"? "His Eye Is On the Sparrow," so "You’ll Never Walk Alone." I must remember that "Just a Closer Walk with Him" is all I need because "He Leadeth Me." I must "Trust and Obey" when "I Surrender All" and he will provide a "Bridge Over Troubled Waters."
"What a Friend We Have in Jesus." "He Lifted Me Out" of despair and guilt. If we have the "Faith of Our Fathers," we will be drawn "Near to the Heart of God." His "Amazing Grace" confirms that "It is Well With My Soul." So, as I reflect on all my blessings, "I Can Only Imagine" what wonderful surprises he has in store for those who "Only Trust Him."
Someday "I’ll Fly Away" to live with him forever because "I Have Found the Way" and remember "The Old Rugged Cross." No matter what trials and tribulations the devil throws at me, I can still say, "Calvary’s Real to Me" because "He Arose." Everywhere, "People Need the Lord" because "He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands."
There are those who say what I believe is only a myth, but I know "How Great Thou Art" and "A Charge to Keep I Have" to let the whole world know that "He Lives." So, I say "Let There Be Peace On Earth" because "Our God Reigns."
Some day "We Shall Behold Him" in all his glory. If you don’t know my lord, now would be a good time to "Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus" because "Heaven Will Surely Be Worth It All," and "He’ll Understand and Say Well Done."
And "When We All Get To Heaven," "There Shall Be Showers of Blessings." Until that time, "The Old Gospel Ship" will continue to send out the message of hope if we "Only Trust Him." "Glory to His Name."
Gloria Hawkins, Prince Frederick