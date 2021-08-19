This is the sixth of several letters to the editor I plan to write related to issues raised in the Jan 1 Southern Maryland News story “State school board denies Title IX appeal.”
Girls’ field hockey is another sport which has been carelessly raked over at Northern High School. The field hockey games are played in the football stadiums at other high schools in Calvert County, but not at Northern. Both field hockey teams, varsity and JV, share practice fields with the varsity girls’ and boys’ soccer teams. They all practice at the same time.
This field-split creates a chaotic and inefficient practice atmosphere for members of all teams; they cannot maintain and facilitate constructive practices. On the contrary, during the same season, Northern’s varsity and JV football team practice area is twice as large as a regulation football field.
Northern’s girls’ softball and soccer teams have both achieved major successes in their sport but have yet to acquire the proper practice facilities which reflect their accomplishments. The girls’ softball team deserves an upgrade to its facility commensurate with their achievement: eight state championship titles. The girls’ soccer team won its second state championship in 2019; they still do not have a full field for practice.
By reducing the football practice fields, there would be enough room to add a Bermuda or turf field for the field hockey team. There are additional fields behind Northern in the far back corner of campus, adjacent to the woods, adequate to add Bermuda or turf field for the girls’ soccer team. This would be a necessary and fair investment to fix this inequity.
School size is a factor in determining the number of tennis courts allotted. Per Kim Roof, then director of student services: In 2019 both schools, Huntingtown and Northern, were Division 3A. The total enrollment at Huntingtown High was 1,412 students while the enrollment at Northern amounted to 1,482.
The new Northern is projected to be a Division 4A school and will see an increased student enrollment. This should dictate the need for a minimum of nine tennis courts, possibly 12.
Superintendent Daniel Curry stated that “Calvert and Patuxent only have four tennis courts.” This is true; but both of these schools have substantially smaller student enrollments. They are both classified under MPSSAA’s Division 2A; their teams are smaller because of their smaller total population.
Curry then mentions the new Northern High School, saying, “Bids opened in 2015 were too high, so the project had to be cut back by about $10 million,” and many things were reduced or eliminated to make the project affordable, including gym space, locker rooms and computer labs. Then, as he recalled, the tennis courts, numbering eight in the original planning, were reduced to four even before the first bid. Indeed, available space had much to do with it, according to the superintendent.
Tennis was the only sport reduced. The original plan included eight tennis courts. The initial bid had only four courts. They cut four tennis courts out before they got the first bid, pointing to the fact that these ‘budget constraints’ could not be the reason they were cut.
The cost to build the new Northern was $65 million; the cost for eight tennis courts is $580,000. The cost for eliminating four tennis courts was $290,000.
This difference in price was minimal compared to the total cost of the school; it makes up less than half a percent. Who was responsible for appropriating the $290,000, the cost of the four tennis courts? This surely does not constitute downsizing. Downsizing would be eliminating the administration building, for example.