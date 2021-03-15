With the recent passing of former Sen. President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., we lost a well-respected leader of state government, the nation's longest-serving state Senate president, a deal maker and a lover of Maryland. What you may not know is that one of the last pieces of legislation that he passed through with a unanimous majority in the Senate and exceeding a two-thirds majority in the House was the Maryland Green Schools Act of 2019.
The Maryland Green Schools program is run by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE). The organization has been around for nearly 40 years, and the Maryland Green Schools program was initiated in 1999. Neither the organization nor the program had ever received state funding prior to 2020. Run on a shoestring budget, with a few staff members but a network of support throughout the state, the Maryland Green Schools program and MAEOE had grown the number of schools throughout the state to 620 by the winter of 2019.
The program connects health, environment, and learning to real-life experiences at school and in the community. Students identify environmental problems and create solutions for tomorrow while connecting with nature and learning that their actions have a positive environmental impact.
The Maryland Green Schools program engages partners in Maryland to support whole-school transformation that includes conservation of energy, water, management of waste, using the school grounds as an extension of the classroom, building environmentally literate teachers, staff, administration, and students.
I had the opportunity to go to Annapolis with MAEOE leadership in January 2019 to meet with Miller to advocate for state funding. Our appointment was set for the same day that he announced to the public that he had prostate cancer. We had no idea what was going on in his life, but he went through with our meeting. He was genuinely interested in the program, its impact, and the environmental choices that Maryland’s young people are making. At the end of the meeting, he said, “Let’s do this.”
Within weeks, Miller introduced the bill to the Budget and Taxation Committee. In the introduction, he spoke of his grandchildren telling him to take shorter showers and to turn off the lights when he was not using them. Miller recognized that children can make a difference today for a sustainable future.
Maryland’s students wrote letters to their legislators, students spoke at hearings about their future and how to expand the program to more students throughout the state. At the end of the session, the Maryland Green Schools Act of 2019, with the goal to grow the Maryland Green Schools program to 50% of all Maryland schools, was passed with overwhelming support in the House and the Senate. Miller had championed an environmental literacy and student action bill from start to finish.
MAEOE has been given an opportunity with funding for six years to grow the Maryland Green Schools program. MAEOE partners, school district superintendents, principals, teachers, students, and community members are fostering Maryland’s environmental stewards who will protect and care for the environment and natural resources.
Miller, through his support of Maryland Green Schools, set in place funding to give capacity to a small non-profit to grow the program and to increase the number of students who will be given the information that they need to ask questions, find solutions, and make a difference in Maryland and beyond.
Thank you, President Miller, you have made a lasting impact on Maryland citizens and the environment.
Laura Collard, Baltimore