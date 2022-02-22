The theme of President Joseph Biden’s inaugural speech was “the way of unity is the path forward.” However, some of his statements bring into question the means of achieving unification.
Biden said, “The right to dissent peaceably, within the guardrails of our Republic, is perhaps our nation’s greatest strength. Yet hear me clearly: Disagreement must not lead to disunion. This is a time of testing. We face an attack on democracy and on truth.”
Democracy in its proper context is an ideology, a body of concepts and principles forming the foundation upon which the United States was created as a constitutional republic. Democracy is not an end but a political means to an end and can be used as a pretext for anti-democratic purposes. For example, according to the Democratic Socialists of America, “Democracy is necessary to win a socialist society. Socialism is the complete realization of democracy.”
Arguably, an attack on democracy occurred when the Democratic Party would not accept the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, renounced the role of a loyal opposition, and initiated a political insurgency — “The Resistance” — that heightened disunity. An attack on truth occurred when the Democratic Party promoted the ruse of “Russian collusion” in the 2016 election and employed it to subvert the presidency. To claim to be the champions of restoring and strengthening democracy and truth, which they have undermined, is entirely hollow.
The existing social and political atmosphere suggests that the way of unity and path forward will be through the internalized oppression of conformity. Intolerance prevails where political correctness is practiced, and freedom of speech and thought are repressed. Under the guise of confronting offensive and harmful speech, freedom of speech is infringed by the deleterious effects of political correctness, censorship, groupthink, vague and subjective “hate” speech, and the mob-like, coercive nature of social media.
Violate imposed social norms and the heretic faces a trial by ordeal at the hands of a narcissistic, self-righteous, virtue signaling, ideological purity, surveillance mob. The anonymity of the perpetrators hides their cowardice. The nonconformist can be shunned, smeared, shamed, labeled, bullied, menaced, reputation destroyed, job threatened or ended, and career ruined. It is, as characterized by then-Judge Clarence Thomas, a “high-tech lynching.”
In some cases, the accused can bow to intimidation and repent by offering a remorseful, self-debasing apology. Doing so is a capitulation to the oppression of conformity or what John Stuart Mill called “the tyranny of the prevailing opinion and feeling” (1859). In these circumstances, an apology is an act of submission to psychological coercion, the surrender of individuality and self-respect, and docile obedience to the self-appointed overseers of acceptable thinking and speech.
The subjugation of freedom of individual thought and speech malignantly spreads. The dire consequences of non-conformity can foster appeasement through self-imposed censorship. The choices are to remain silent, lie about what you think, or dare to defy suppression. A free people will choose defiance.
“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation, must begin by subduing the freeness of speech” (London Journal, No. LXXX, Feb. 4, 1720/1).
Vernon Gray, California