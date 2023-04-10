This letter is in response to the gentleman who asked that the St. Mary’s County commissioners not use tax dollars to fund the “St. Mary’s County Library as long as the library is providing what some consider pornographic books to children” (Edward Szymkowiak's April 7 letter to the editor titled "End tax money for ‘sinful’ library books").
The writer further sited that “Florida Gov. Ron Desantis called out four specific books as pornographic.” The gentleman does not wish to have his tax dollars used to fund pornographic literature, and that this constitutes an infringement on his First Amendment right.
First, libraries do not count among their listing of reading material anything that is pornographic. The fact that Gov. Ron Desantis “called out” four specific titles as pornographic does not make them so. Gov. Desantis has also pulled the story of Rosa Parks’ groundbreaking story from the shelves and removed all mention of “racism” from the story so that it can now be “taught” in Florida’s schools free of the pornography of racism (don’t want white children to feel bad).
Second, literature has always existed to give humans a forum for exploring our human condition. Sometimes our exploration requires us to encounter other cultures, other norms, other races, other experiences and, yes, other religious beliefs. If you don’t want to engage or have your children engage in that exploration, don’t read the books and don’t let them read the books. Don’t infringe on other people’s and their children’s First Amendment right to read the books they choose.
Lastly, the people who write books also have First Amendment rights, too. They wish to engage in an honest dialogue with fellow seekers on topics that the gentleman has closed himself, and ostensibly his children, off to.
Commissioners, do the right thing. Fund the libraries.