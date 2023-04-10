This letter is in response to the gentleman who asked that the St. Mary’s County commissioners not use tax dollars to fund the “St. Mary’s County Library as long as the library is providing what some consider pornographic books to children” (Edward Szymkowiak's April 7 letter to the editor titled "End tax money for ‘sinful’ library books"). 

The writer further sited that “Florida Gov. Ron Desantis called out four specific books as pornographic.” The gentleman does not wish to have his tax dollars used to fund pornographic literature, and that this constitutes an infringement on his First Amendment right.