Last week as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 the Congress approved a $5 million earmark for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit (SMRT) project.
The efforts of Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) were instrumental in securing approval of this investment in congestion relief, faster commutes, economic development, and new job opportunities in the region’s vital Route 5 and Route 301 corridor.
This new federal funding commitment builds on the Maryland General Assembly’s enactment of breakthrough legislation last year that was sponsored by Del. Debra Davis (D-Charles) and Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles), and a legislative amendment to the fiscal 2022 state budget, requiring the Maryland Department of Transportation to commit $5 million in State funds to promptly undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering and NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process and secure a record-of-decision for SMRT.
The combined $10 million in federal and state funds, and the state’s access to $1.7 billion in federal infrastructure funds to expand transit options in Maryland, will provide the resources needed to initiate the NEPA phase of SMRT, a required step before beginning construction on a new rapid transit line from the Branch Avenue Metro Station to Waldorf and White Plains.
The SMRT project has been a top priority of Charles and Prince George’s counties for many years and elected leaders and staff of the two counties will continue their partnership in guiding the next phase of work.
After decades of planning, the planets have aligned to make SMRT a reality and bring fast, safe and accessible rapid transit service to our citizens.
The next few years will be crucial as we work with the State and our partners in Prince George’s and Charles County on the final steps necessary to prepare the project for construction.
Gary V. Hodge,
White Plains
The writer is president of Regional Policy Advisors.