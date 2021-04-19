I have read about and heard about how so many people like gardening. I was thinking why is gardening so popular? The first thing I thought about was getting fresh vegetables. You can’t get any fresher than going out to the garden and picking the vegetables you want for dinner. But there are more reasons.
You can plant the vegetables that you like and don’t plant the ones you don’t like. It is pretty amazing the amount of vegetables you can get from just a few plants of tomatoes, cucumbers or peppers. If you get more vegetables than you can use, you can always give some to your friends and neighbors or you can freeze or can some.
There is a certain feeling you can get from sitting down for dinner and realizing that the foods you are eating are things that you grew. You may like to eat organic food with no pesticides or herbicides. If you grow your own you know if there are any chemicals on the vegetables.
Another thing about gardening is you get some exercise. You have to prepare the ground before you plant it. You have to keep it weeded and you have to water it when it needs water.
There is also the feeling of getting down on your hands and knees and working in the dirt. I have sympathy for those who can’t plant a garden for any reason. There is also the remarkable thing about planting a tiny seed and watching it grow into a big plant to produce food that we eat.
Bill Bartlett, Valley Lee