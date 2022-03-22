This letter is addressed to Sen. Van Hollen (D-Md.). When I was a federal manager I hired many people. It would have been illegal to hire someone just because of their color or their sex.
I never dreamed of such a selection rationale. I tried to hire individuals based on their record of demonstrated background experience, their demonstrated capabilities for the job at hand and their development potential.
So now we have a president who said, as a candidate, that he would choose a U.S. Supreme Court candidate based on sex and based on race. He followed up on that political proclamation by nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson.
This nation has struggled hard with trying to remove issues like race and sex from all sorts of decisions not excepting federal employment selection criteria. During your career, you have justifiably been a part of this process of trying to remove such biases from decision making.
So I do not like and I do not agree with President Joe Biden’s selection of a SCOTUS candidate based on sex and race. I know you will not pay any attention to even the strongest rationale against Jackson, so I’m probably wasting my time emailing you and your staff. But I hope you would see the president’s nomination as confounding decades of effort to remove sex and race from public decisions and, consistent with your long-time efforts to strike race and sex from that public decision making, vote against Jackson’s confirmation for just this reason.