Vitamin D along with many other vitamins and minerals is essential to life. We have to wonder if we are getting enough.
It is easy to see how something we planted is growing. If we are building something it is easy to see what progress we are making. When it comes to getting the right amount of vitamins and minerals there is nothing to see. We have to rely on the food we eat or the supplements we take.
With vitamin D there is a test that will tell us how much vitamin D is in our body. The appropriate range, expressed in ng/mL (nanograms per milliliter), can be discussed with your doctor.
Vitamin D is a very interesting vitamin. It is not really a vitamin; it is a hormone. We can get it in the food we eat like oily fish, mushrooms and milk, or we can take supplements. The easiest way is to get it directly from the sun and that is free. We just have to be out in the sun for a while with some skin showing.
People with darker skin need more exposure to sunlight in order to make vitamin D. Darker skins contain a pigment called melanin which protects against UV sun rays.
Some people go outside nearly covered from head to toe with clothing, which can make it difficult to get enough Vitamin D. Some people like to show off their bodies in beauty contests, or at the beach, muscleman contests or nudist camps.
Get your Vitamin D whichever way you can (harder to do this time of the year). It is very important for many of the functions of the body. Get a little sun, but not too much.