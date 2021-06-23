I get it that some of you are disappointed with the the person that the Charles County Board of Education chose to lead the school system. The unfortunate part is that some people who are disappointed failed to get involved in the process of who would do the picking and vetting.
Three plus years ago we had an opportunity via the democratic process of elections. During the process, the debates were empty. I personally attended four debates and three were on a Saturday. Again, the room wasn’t half full.
For those who are complaining, please remember that we get a do over (elections) next year. I hope people will get involved, ask questions and don’t allow the union red apple ballot to influence your ability to make an informed decision.