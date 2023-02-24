A major Calvert County stream flows under Route 2/4 just north of the Plum Point Road intersection and then meanders west for about 6 miles to the Patuxent River. Hundreds of motorists cross this stream every day. Most may not even notice it. If they do, how many know its name?

The name of the stream is Hunting Creek. Until recently, this important Calvert stream went largely overlooked, as it lacked signage to denote its existence. This all changed in October 2022 when two Hunting Creek signs were installed by the Maryland State Highway Administration in response to a request from the watershed advocacy group known as the Friends of Hunting Creek.