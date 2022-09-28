The St. Vincent de Paul Society will host its 15th annual Friends of the Poor Walk on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. (rain or shine) at Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown.

The Friends of the Poor Walk is a national fundraising effort organized locally by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul local conferences. The goal of the walk is to raise awareness of the challenges faced by the poor and to raise funds for use in direct service to those in need.