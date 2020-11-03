Every year, for the past eight years, JB Gretton of Leonardtown decorates his home for Halloween. No small undertaking, it takes about three to four weeks to decorate the vast majority of his home's exterior and surrounding landscape.
Initially starting small, his dedication to growing his decor has grown over the years to include animated vignettes of scary ghouls and goblins. Zombies climb the siding and enormous, furry spiders hang precariously from the roof top. Brightly lit skulls line the walkway along with the headstones of the undead. A tethered tarp hangs from the porch with “Gretton Manor” scrawled with dripping “blood.”
Last year, more than 1,000 children marched up to the door, faces filled with fear and some with excitement, to collect their candy from the front step. This year, only 475 came to the door. JB knew that this was a possible outcome from the COVID-19 pandemic and the adherence to social distancing. He was prepared to still bring the joy and excitement to his neighborhood regardless.
Even days before Halloween, people visited by car and on foot to take in the wonder of his massive creation. Many were so thankful for his effort to make sure Halloween could still happen this year, even if that meant not collecting candy door-to-door. For the most part, for those that did make the trek down the ghoulish walkway to say “trick or treat,” masks were worn and people kept a safe distance until it was their turn. By 9:30 p.m., with the full moon perched high above the Gretton home, the last trick-or-treater had made his way to the door.
JB begins the grueling task of “tearing-down” the very next day. But don’t worry, Halloween will be here in another year, and rest assured, Gretton Manor will be on full display again.
Nicki Strickland, Chaptico