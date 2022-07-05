Four Calvert County commissioners have acted to protect our quality of life and our environment.
The Calvert commissioners have initiated a series of meetings to inform the county government staff and planning commission about their views on expansions of the town centers. On several occasions, individual members have expressed concerns that the expansions included in the 2019 Comprehensive Plan were initiated without properly considering the impact on roads, water and sewer, the environment, etc.
On Tuesday, June 28, these four commissioners were present to consider changes to the Comprehensive Plan: Buddy Hance, Steve Weems, Chris Gadway, and Mike Hart. County staff was asked to come forward to review the expansions to Prince Frederick, Lusby and Solomons. At the end of the discussion, all four commissioners made it clear that there was consensus that the Phase 2 expansion of Prince Frederick should be eliminated.
Previously, individual commissioners have cited concerns about existing traffic delays and that there is no long-term plan to address the burdens on infrastructure that would be caused by increased residential development. They have expressed concerns about a previous effort to run sewer pipes all the way to Solomons to address all of the new residential growth that would happen with the expansion. Residents have also raised concerns about development on the steep slopes, wetlands and poorly drained soils on the lands proposed for development,
In the Solomons and Lusby area, the commissioners have heard concerns from citizens about merging the towns together and the infrastructure needs and environmental degradation that would be generated from new residential development. The commissioners stated that they opposed those expansions as well.
Earlier this month, these same commissioners took action to eliminate expansion of the Huntingtown Town Center across Route 4.
We agree. The American Chestnut Land Trust is not opposed to growth if it does not have a significantly adverse impact on the environment and the needed infrastructure is in place. With the proposed expansions in Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Solomons and Lusby, these concerns were never previously addressed and such development would not be in the public interest.
We thank the four commissioners for acting before it was too late.
David Farr, Port Republic
The writer is president of the American Chestnut Land Trust.