Serving the best interest of the poor, serves the best interest of all people. The Family Prosperity Act puts this premise into action by offering permanence of one of the most effective strategies for addressing poverty, the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

Permanently extending the state’s EITC and expanding the CTC puts money into the pockets of those needing it most and helps set them on a path toward success. As Maryland’s federally-designated antipoverty network, Maryland Community Action Partnership's community action agencies know well what it takes to fight against poverty across the state.