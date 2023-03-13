Serving the best interest of the poor, serves the best interest of all people. The Family Prosperity Act puts this premise into action by offering permanence of one of the most effective strategies for addressing poverty, the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
Permanently extending the state’s EITC and expanding the CTC puts money into the pockets of those needing it most and helps set them on a path toward success. As Maryland’s federally-designated antipoverty network, Maryland Community Action Partnership's community action agencies know well what it takes to fight against poverty across the state.
A proven strategy for fighting poverty is the two-generation approach, or ”2Gen.” The 2Gen approach targets low-income children and parents from the same household, combining parent and child interventions to interrupt the cycle of poverty. Community action agencies across the state are implementing 2Gen strategies to develop pathways that move families from crisis to economic mobility.
We’ve seen an 84% increase in the number of persons needing services since the pandemic years. Real solutions to the post-pandemic reality are needed, and we see the path forward toward greater economic mobility through the Family Prosperity Act.
The Family Prosperity Act, including the EITC and CTC, will strengthen 2Gen efforts by allowing families the cushion needed to make investments in their futures. These acts of legislation in combination with the continued work of Maryland Community Action Partnership's community action agency is exactly what it takes to move families toward economic mobility.
Community action agencies help families with budgeting, housing counseling and provide a range of services that strengthen financial capability of families. We are excited and pleased to see this as one of the governor’s priorities. It speaks to his commitment to leaving no one behind.
The Maryland Community Action Partnership serves as the unified voice for community action agencies across the state and supports the bill to ensure the well-being of those most vulnerable. Expanding the state’s CTC to cover taxpayers with children five and under who have a federally adjusted gross income of $15,000 or less aligns with our target families for the 2Gen Approach to holistically serve families.
Services and programs community action provides include services for children, seniors, affordable housing, homelessness, emergency assistance, food provision, employment, education, health, transportation, tax and financial planning.
The Maryland Community Action Partnership is a statewide nonprofit organization comprised of Maryland’s 17 community action agencies, which collectively serve every Maryland county. Together, we work toward eradicating homelessness and poverty to realize our vision of ensuring that all Maryland individuals and families are stable, economically secure, and live in safe and thriving communities. For more information, go to www.maryland-cap.org.
Angela Martin, Annapolis
The writer is executive director of Maryland Community Action Partnership.