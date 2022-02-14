As a Southern Maryland resident and president of Southern Maryland Equine Miracles, a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and protecting horses from the auction-to-slaughter pipeline, we are joining with other Maryland equestrian enthusiasts in writing to our Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) to urge his action on the Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act, House Resolution 3355. The bill, which would ban horse slaughter in the U.S. for human consumption and the export of American horses for slaughter abroad, was referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
We hope he will use his authority as House majority leader to help advance the SAFE Act to a floor vote.
Every year, tens of thousands of American horses are shipped abroad to foreign abattoirs, facing extreme cruelty at every step of the journey. Horses’ instinctual flight response makes them ill-suited for stunning, and they often endure repeated blows and sometimes remain conscious during dismemberment.
The way horses are transported to slaughter is also inhumane. Research published in Meat Science found that 79% of slaughtered horses had excessive bruising from transport related injury. It’s no wonder that 83% of American voters oppose this cruel industry.
We know that equine owners are afraid to re-home their animals for fear that they may end up in a slaughterhouse. The SAFE Act, which is currently cosponsored by nearly one-half of Hoyer's House colleagues, would close the horses-to-slaughter pipeline for good and provide peace of mind to the equine community.
We are asking him to please help protect America’s horses by leading the advancement of the SAFE Act out of committee and on to the House floor, where Hoyer and his colleagues can vote to end horse slaughter, once and for all. We planned to meet with his staff virtually this week to discuss the issue.
Melinda Burdin, Mechanicsville
The writer is president of Southern Maryland Equine Miracles.