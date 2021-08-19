Ah, yes, Mr. Gottfred Olsen, let us adopt all your proposals to make every vote count, as outlined in your Aug. 13 letter to the editor in Southern Maryland News.
I notice you like to talk about our founding Constitution, but apparently the part about every state having two senators causes you heartburn. You also don’t like it that every state in the union gets to have a big say in how the country is run.
Local elected governments by local people really seems to make you unhappy. I am sure you would be just delighted if the people who run Chicago, Los Angles, New York City, Philadelphia, Newark and for that matter all major liberal cities could bring their team in to run the whole country, with no say from the yokels who happen to effectively govern the vast swaths of the country in between these crime-, drug- and gang-infested, corrupt Democrat-run liberal bastions of ruin. In other words, the part of the country that makes sure the rest of the country can eat.
I am sorry, Mr. Olsen, but I for one don’t want the likes of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, New York’s Bill de Blasio, Washington. D.C.’s Muriel Bowser, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Seattle Mayor Jenny Duncan, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and the rest of the liberal destroyers of big cities anywhere near the reins of power in my neck of the woods.
So any constitutional methods that can be used to keep them at bay in their pig sties are OK with me. It’s a real pity that the millions who have to put up with bullets flying by their heads, their children dying in the streets, their cars being stolen or hijacked out from under them, their homes being burglarized, and high crime rates, have not made a connection between their unfortunate living conditions and the liberals they are electing. I keep hoping they will and someday reject their failed, nonsensical governing systems.
So, Mr. Olsen, you keep rooting for a method to allow these mental giants to find a way of imposing their goofy government on the rest of us, but I for one am perfectly happy with the way those Founding Fathers you like to talk about had the good sense to devise a system that saves most of the heartland from them.