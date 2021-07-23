I note that in ardent Democrat Fred Lothrop’s June 14 sophomoric response to my letter of June 4 that he did not make the dubious claim that President Joe Biden won in a free and fair election. He simply responds that former President Donald Trump lost.
To conceive that Joe Biden won in a fair and free election is to believe that Biden’s political popularity exceeds that of both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Obama received 69.5 million votes in 2008; Clinton 65.8 million in 2016; and Biden 81.3 million in 2020, or 17% more than Obama and 24% more than Clinton.
With such public adoration, work should immediately begin to add Biden’s face to Mount Rushmore and identify a future memorial site in Washington, D.C. More appropriately, his face should be imprinted on a $3 dollar bill, and a “wanted poster” for the theft of an election. I doubt that Mr. Lothrop will enjoy the coming reckoning in 2022.